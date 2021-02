Titans general manager Jon Robinson did not hide his disappointment with 2020 first round pick Isaiah Wilson Tuesday and did not endorse his future with the team.

Robinson spoke with reporters for the first time since the 2020 season ended and said it has been even longer since he has spoken to Wilson, "We put him on the football reserve non-football illness list (Dec. 9th, 2020) there. I haven't spoken to him since that list got put out."