NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - As the number of fully vaccinated people contracting COVID-19 and needing hospitalization is on the rise, there's a certain population more affected than others. Some have even died.

Researchers with Vanderbilt are describing a fourth surge of COVID as "very concerning." In particular, the number of hospitalizations in the state going up at an incredibly fast pace - already surpassing the peak from last summer.