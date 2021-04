KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - In a somewhat surprising turn of events, John Fulkerson decided to return for a 6th season at Tennessee.

The BasketVols fan-favorite had a tearful goodbye during Senior Day celebrations that ended with him telling the media he just didn't think he could go through that emotional day again. At that point, he had not made up his mind, but it was safe to assume goodbye's were eminent.