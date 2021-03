Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans recently signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a one-year deal and on Thursday he spoke with the media, sharing why he chose to wear the two-tone blue.

Reynolds said, "I picked them (Titans) because it made the most sense for me and the family. I've reached that point of my career where I'm just trying to create a name for myself."