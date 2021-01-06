Sports Extra Daily Titans Playoff Fever: January 5, 2020

Is there an actual home field advantage this year in the NFL Playoffs? The math says "yes", but it also says "no" and that is just as confusing as it sounds.

"I know that the records are going to be about 50/50 with the home games and the road games." Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday and he is correct. This season, with fan participation at a minimum because of Covid-19, home teams went just 127-129 winning only 49.6% of their games.