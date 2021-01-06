Sports Extra Daily Titans Playoff Fever: January 5, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Join Cory Curtis and Emily Proud as they get you ready to go for the Titans and Ravens Wildcard game on News 2 this Sunday! On this episode, they tackle home field advantage and stopping Lamar Jackson… again.

