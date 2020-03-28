Sports Extra Daily: 3.28.20

Breaking News
Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Each day at 5:30 p.m. the News 2 Sports staff will bring you a sports talk on Facebook Live.

We know our viewers go to our newscasts and website for important COVID-19 information, but we want to provide an informative escape for sports fans and anyone looking to hear good conversation and have a little fun.

Please join the conversation by commenting and we will answer your questions live on Facebook. As the sports staff shuffles around daily, look for the live show on our main Facebook page – WKRN News 2 or WKRN Emily Proud, WKRN Kayla Anderson and WKRN Cory Curtis.

If you miss it, we will re-post the episode on our pages or right here on WKRN.com under the Sports section.

