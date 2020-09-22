Sports Council: Nashville’s Music City Bowl will be played in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Music City Bowl will be played as planned this year despite the ongoing pandemic, the Nashville Sports Council said Tuesday.

The council’s president and CEO, Scott Ramsey confirmed the development to News 2 and said the event will not be cancelled; however, no information was immediately released about how the 2020 event could differ from previous years.

The Music City Bowl is scheduled to be played at Nissan Stadium in December, but an exact date has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.