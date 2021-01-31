Special teams plague 2021 Predators

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Penalties and the penalty kill continue slow down the 2021 Nashville Predators.

The Preds are 4-4 after a 4-3 loss at Tampa Bay Saturday night and that loss has something in common with the other three, the Preds gave up too many power play goals.

The Preds committed 37 minutes worth of penalties and gave up power play goals Saturday night, running their total to 11 power play goals allowed in 4 losses.

“It wasn’t so much the physical penalties, whether it was the fighting or things like that. Those are hard penalties. ” said Predators head coach John Hynes “We can’t get ourselves in trouble with hooks, holds, roughing, you know those types of penalties, we can’t, you can’t take those against teams like this, really against any team. We’ve got to clean that up, that part, those types of penalties.”

Nashville has surrendered 16 goals overall in those games, 11 on the power play, 4 at even strength and they allowed 1 shorthanded.

Clearly playing 5 on 5 this has been a pretty good hockey team, so as Hynes pointed out they have to find a way to make sure they are playing at even strength a lot more often.

At (4-4) the Predators have shown to be a tougher team mentally and physically this season, but special teams have to improve especially if they are going to be forced to play them this often.

Nashville finishes the second half of its back to back with the Lightning Monday night in Tampa.