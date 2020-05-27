Sources: MLS plans shorter time frame for return-to-play tournament in Orlando

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Major League Soccer is of the many professional sports leagues that is trying to return to play this summer, and right now MLS is in process of changing plans for its proposed return-to-play tournament in Orlando. Sources tell ESPN that the league wants the event to fit within a shorter time frame.

While MLS has been shut down since early March, there has been positive news with voluntary workouts beginning two weeks ago. During this time, the league has been working on different return-to-play scenarios.

The most talked about idea is that MLS would have teams remain in their home markets until the end of June, and then teams would leave for Walt Disney World’s Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando and stay there for a little more than a month. Once the tournament concludes, a more traditional regular season would begin.

ESPN reports that the teams would then take part in a group stage consisting of five matches, followed by a knockout stage. The group-stage games would count in the regular-season standings.