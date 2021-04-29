Source: Vols landing USC transfer Caleb Tremblay, adding to defensive line

Southern California defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay (96) lines up against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- A source tells News 2’s Sports Reporter Kayla Anderson that defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay is headed to Knoxville to join the Tennessee Volunteers.

Last week, Tremblay announced that he was entering the transfer portal, after spending the last three seasons at the University of Southern California:

The 6-foot-5-inch, 270-pound Tremblay is a Napa, California native committed to USC as a four-star JUCO transfer out of American River Community College as part of the 2018 recruiting class.

At USC, Tremblay appeared in 18 games, starting three games and recorded a total 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

This is a great add for the Volunteers who have has been thin along the defensive line. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel pointed out the teams lack of defensive line depth after the Orange and White game last weekend.

“Need some depth on the defensive line — we’re thin at that position,” said Heupel. “We’ve got to continue to develop the guys that we’ve got and potentially add some guys there.”

Tremblay also has some connections to the Vols. Trey Johnson, who currently serves as a defensive scout for UT, spent the last two seasons at USC, working as the director of scouting and recruiting strategy.

The California native was also teammates at USC with wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who is now in Knoxville.

An official announcement from Tennessee is expected soon.