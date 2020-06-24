Sounds set to host 40-game baseball season, plan is to have fans in attendance

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Baseball is set to be back in Music City this summer, as the Nashville Sounds plan to host a 40-game season with unsigned free agents at First Horizon Park.

Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse told News 2’s Kayla Anderson that they have been working on this plan for over 2 months. Recently, Major League Baseball has shown interest when it comes to getting involved, but essentially the Sounds will have more freedom with the season, if they do it on their own.

“We like having control of this, if we can put a local guy back to work and give him an opportunity that tells a great story. They are (MLB) supposed to give us a proposal on what this might look like in the next day or two, but either way, we are on board to play 40 home games,” said Nuse.

While the start date is not set in stone, the hope is to begin play on July 23rd, with the season running through September 27th. Teams would play games four days a week, targeting Thursday-Sunday. The Sounds also plan to open the ballpark up to 25% capacity, so around 2,000 fans in attendance with limited concessions.

“We have a plan that if you bought a set of six tickets, all the seats within six feet of those tickets would be killed, so they wouldn’t even be able to be purchased. We want to invite people in so they can experience baseball, while being safe and following the rules,” added Nuse.

The hope is that ‘Phase Four’ of the plan to reopen the city, will happen by July 20 and that continues to be an ongoing conversation with Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

As for what type of baseball fans can expect to see; there will be two teams, each made up of 20 players and each team will have a manager, one pitching or hitting coach and a trainer. With there being no minor league baseball right now, there is plenty of talent out there and Nuse said he is in the process of putting these teams together.

“We want to make sure this is real baseball. These will be All-Star teams, made up of hopefully the best players that are out there, that are major league ready. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something like this because usually these type of players wouldn’t be available,” added Nuse.

If the Sounds move forward without the help of MLB, they will have some freedom to switch things up when it comes to the actual games being played. For example, if there is a game that is tied in the 9th, the idea is to go into a ‘Home Run Derby’ format, to predict the winner.

“We have players we talk to regularly and we ask them what they’d like to do different within the game. We think there are some things we can do to make baseball better, so why not try to do it with this once and a lifetime opportunity,” said Nuse.

And players will appreciate that fact that the Sounds put in a brand new field this year, Nuse said it looks great and it’s ready to go.