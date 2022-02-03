Nashville, TN. (WKRN) – On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced three additional home games for the Nashville Sounds in the 2022 season.

The previous regular season finale was set to be on Wednesday, September 21 at Louisville, but now the Sounds will end the regular season at home on Wednesday, September 28 vs. Memphis.

Meanwhile, on September 25, Nashville will host the Redbirds for a three-game series from September 26 – September 28.

According to a press release, the decision made by MiLB to add more games was to “help Triple-A baseball better align with the Major League season and push the end date of the Minor League campaign to September 28.”

The Sounds being their season on April 5th, visiting the Durham Bulls. Their first home series starts up April 12th against Gwinnett.