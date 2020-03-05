Sounds Donate $100,000 to Help Aid Tornado Relief

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Wednesday, the Nashville Sounds staff came together to gather supplies and help people in Germantown and North Nashville that have been affected by the tornado that hit early Tuesday morning. And today the Sounds announced that on behalf of owners Frank Ward and Masahiro Honzawa, the club is making a donation of $100,000 to Music City Inc., the 501c(3) charitable foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. These funds will go towards providing immediate and direct support to families that have been affected by the tornadoes in Nashville.

There are more donations coming in from the baseball community, including a significant donation from the Sounds parent club, the Texas Rangers.

The Nashville Sounds Foundation has received a donation of $10,000 from the Texas Rangers. Additionally, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will donate to the Sounds Foundation the proceeds earned from the team’s Texas 2 Split Raffle at a home game to be announced early in the 2020 season. The Rangers are also donating auction and raffle items to contribute in raising funds.

In addition to that generous donation, the foundation has also received a $5,000 donation from MiLB Charities and generous monetary donations from Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner, and the Pacific Coast League.

Other Minor League Baseball Clubs or any individuals wishing to donate to the Nashville Sounds Foundation can do so at www.nashvillesounds.com/community. All funds raised will be used to help those in Nashville directly affected by the tornadoes.

The Sounds will also continue their cleanup around First Horizon Park will until least Sunday evening. Staff members say they are still in need of the following; blankets of all sizes, coolers full of ice, and flashlights.