Snedeker says, “there’s no reason why there shouldn’t be” a PGA tour in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the midst of all the sports growth in the Music City, Nashville native and PGA golfer Brandt Snedeker is throwing a golf hat into the ring.

Tuesday, while at an event to announce Simmons Bank as the new title sponsor of the Korn Ferry Tour stop in Nashville, Snedeker hinted toward growing the tournament into something even bigger.

He was asked, “Do you think there should be a PGA tour event here?”

Snedeker cut off the question, “There’s no reason why there shouldn’t be.”

“No reason why there shouldn’t be. It’s just about finding the right partner at the right time. I know tours explored lots of opportunities trying to bring an event here and this is a great starting point in showing hey, we’ve got to hold up our end of the bargain now.”

The Nashville resident was in attendance to see Simmons Bank enter an eight-year title sponsorship with the PGA tour’s Korn Ferry Tour. The newly named Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation will return to Brentwood, Tennessee beginning on April 30.