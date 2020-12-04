Smith, Jackson out, more questionable and updated Titans injury news

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) is helped up after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As one of Mike Vrabel’s favorite football cliché says, “injury rate in the NFL is 100 percent.”

Ryan Tannehill, having likely heard it from his head coach, said this on Tuesday over Zoom: “It’s a physical, tough sport and unfortunately guys are going to go down. You hate to see it. You don’t want it to happen. But the injury rate football is 100 percent and you have to have that mentality.”

Cue the eye roll.

Unlike the injury rate, the Titans (8-3) are less than 100 percent headed into their AFC grudge-match with the (8-3) Browns.

Mike Vrabel told media and it was later made official on the final injury report that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and tight end Jonnu Smith are both out. Smith didn’t leave the game with an injury last Sunday and played 75 percent of the offensive snaps, but he hasn’t practiced all week with knee injury.

After two-straight weeks active, rookie first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson is also ruled out with an illness.

In addition, guard Rodger Saffold and defensive-tackle Jeffery Simmons are both considered questionable for Sunday’s contest. This is the second-straight week Saffold has been designated as questionable on a Friday injury report. He played 96 percent of the snaps against the Colts.

Mike Vrabel updated a few more injuries during his media availability Friday afternoon. He said running back Darrynton Evans and cornerback Krisitan Fulton, who are both designated to return from injured reserve, will “probably not” be active Sunday.

On a more positive note, Vrabel said wide receiver Adam Humphries has cleared concussion protocol. Humphries missed the last four games after he was hit in the head during a play at Cincinnati Week 8.

“You know how seriously we take any injury, but certainly one that would involve going through and working through the concussion protocol. We don’t put any timetables on them, and he has been cleared, and we’re hopeful and excited for him to play in the football game.”



Tennessee hosts Cleveland Sunday, December 6 at Nissan Stadium. Kick-off is slated for 12 p.m.