CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The top golfers in the world competed in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

Former Gordonsville standout Sophie Linder was one of them, and she’s just 18 years old.

“Just for me to get the chance to compete at that level and just learn from the pros there, it was just so awesome,” said Linder.

Linder was the only golfer from Tennessee to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open, but that comes as no surprise. She’s a four-time TSSAA State Champion.

“I believe there’s been two other people that have done that, but still just to be able to have that opportunity to do that was unreal and to do it for my school was even better.”

Winning four state titles is an accolade Linder is most proud of, especially because of where she’s from.

“Golf is just not a big thing,” said Linder. “I never really thought I could get this into it and have this ability that I have.”

“I would say when I was about 13 or 14 is when I realized I had a chance to compete at the next level, but now I guess at The Open — especially now I’ll be at 19 next week — I’ll say now I definitely have a better chance than I ever thought I would to complete the next level.”

Linder is preparing to play for Ole Miss this upcoming season and she said it’s the support from her parents that played the biggest role in her successful young career.

“My dad takes off time from work, so does my mom to take me places, so without them I wouldn’t even be anywhere like I am today. And I’m still so thankful. Like my dad flew with me this week I qualified [for U.S. Women’s Amateur] to caddy and he’s just so positive and so good on the bag that I’m just so thankful for them.”

Linder is in Dayton, Ohio qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Amateur.