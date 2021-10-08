Six Titans ruled out ahead of Jaguars game, four to IR

FILE – Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11), quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and Julio Jones (2) take a break during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn., in this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo. Wide receiver A.J. Brown campaigned on social media for the Titans to make Julio Jones his teammate. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When a record-setting (we can only assume) injury report hit the inbox earlier this week, it was no surprise six Titans were ruled out for the second-straight Friday.

Twenty-three players (including Derrick Henry’s rest) made up the nearly two-page injury report. Over 40 percent of the roster is dealing with something.

On Friday, we learned six of those 23 will not play Sunday and five are considered “questionable.”

Of the six, four were placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least three games. Julio Jones (hamstring) and Brett Kern (right groin) will miss their second-straight game, while linebacker Jayon Brown (knee), tight end Tommy Hudson (ankle), offensive guard Aaron Brewer (knee) and wide receiver Racey McMath (quad) were added to the Titans’ Injured Reserve list.

With the four new additions, the Titans now have 17 players on IR. They have enough for 7 on 7 with some subs and just need five more to play a game, given they were healthy enough to play.

Additionally, five Titans were listed as questionable: left tackle Taylor Lewan (toe), wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring), defensive lineman Denico Autry (hip), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) and tackle Ty Sambrailo (foot).

As for some good news (emphasis on “some”), wide receiver AJ Brown will play Sunday after missing the team’s Week 4 game against the Jets. Also, left guard Rodger Saffold and outside linebacker Sharif Finch both cleared concussion protocol and are available to play Sunday.