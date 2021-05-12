Single-game Preds playoffs tickets for round one home games on sale May 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/Nashville Predators) – The Nashville Predators recently clinched the fourth and final Central Division berth in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and on Wednesday it was announced that single-game tickets for Round 1, Games 3, 4 and 6* at Bridgestone Arena will go on sale Thursday, May 13.

The Predators are in the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series, the game dates and times of which have yet to be finalized. With a 2-2-1-1-1 format, Games 1 and 2 will be played on the road before the series shifts to Nashville.

Starting at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday, Predators Season Ticket Holders will be notified of their opportunity to access the presale and purchase single-game tickets at the season ticket rate. After the presale at noon, all remaining single-game tickets to Round 1, Games 3, 4 and 6* will go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com.

Last week, Nashville Metro Public Health Department and National Hockey League reached an agreement that will allow for a 12,135-person crowd inside Bridgestone Arena for home games played during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Additional playoff details, including a full first-round schedule will be made available this week.

* Round 1, Game 6 will be played if necessary