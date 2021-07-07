Single-day Tickets for Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sale

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The passion for racing in Middle Tennessee is real- and the upcoming Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, being held Aug. 6-9, is only going to elevate that excitement.

Single-day tickets to the general public are now on sale, but with a majority of the reserved grandstands sold out (including grandstands 1, 2, 3, 4, 9 and 10), a limited amount of single-day reserved grandstand and general admission tickets will be available for each of the three day event.

Nashville Sports Council president and CEO Scott Ramsey said the response he’s received when it comes to ticket sales has been positive.

“This one has really started to capture people’s imagination and excitement. I know everyone was waiting for those single session tickets to go on sale and I’m hearing they’ve done tremendously well with suites, VIPs and package deals,” said Ramsey.

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.musiccitygp.com/tickets, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans ticket office at 615.565.4650.

Ramsey said the Music City Grand Prix is going to feel somewhat similar to what other major sporting events were like, thanks to the unique setup of downtown.

“I think one of the things that has been unique for Nashville to stand out, we saw the NHL All-Star weekend, we saw the Women’s Final Four, and of course, the NFL Draft weekend,” said Ramsey. “We are able to combine music, entertainment, and sports in really compact environment in downtown. Not many cities can claim that.”

And with the size of this event, Ramsey said they are still looking for volunteers to help out in many different area. For information on how to help, visit nashvillesports.com.