Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Mandatory minicamp continues the Tennessee Titans, and while former first-round pick Jeffery Simmons has been spotted at St. Thomas Sports Park, he has not been available for any of the practices.

On Wednesday, Simmons did speak to the media for the first time this offseason and it didn’t take long before he was answering questions about why he is not on the field with the rest of the team.

There has been speculation that Simmons is interested in getting a new contract, and while his runs through the end of the 2023 season, the Pro-Bowler is eligible for a contract extension.

#Titans Jeffery Simmons says he’s not worried about his contact right now: pic.twitter.com/joGiwfVcfH — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 15, 2022

“I’m here to play football,” Simmons said. “I have a team around me that handles my contract situation. I’m focused on training and getting ready for the season. I’m on a plan with coach Vrabel and everyone.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t have much more to add about the “plan,” for Simmons during minicamp, but said that he’s doing work in the weight room and spending time with his teammates watching film.

“Just doing exactly what we ask him to do. Like everybody else, everybody’s got a different plan. And that’s where we’re at right now,” said Vrabel.

#Titans Mike Vrabel on the “plan” for Simmons right now: pic.twitter.com/ZbPoIJ0trS — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 15, 2022

Simmons did discuss some of his goals for this upcoming season, which includes getting his body weight down for the upcoming season. Ideally, he like to play consistently anywhere between 295-300 pounds.

“All that weight on your joints and stuff like that takes a toll on your body. If I can keep playing at a consistent weight it will help me later on in the season,” said Simmons. “I think by me just getting down (in weight), it will feel good and help the team out by me just being healthy.”

The Titans will have a break after this week before reporting to training camp in late July, and Simmons says the plan is to be there.

“I’m on a plan, I’m sticking with it and I’ll see you guys in camp!” said Simmons.