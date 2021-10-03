Short-handed Titans visit the Jets

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans (2-1) head to New York Sunday to face the Jets and they will do it without some of their biggest stars.

On offense, Tennessee will be without star wide receivers AJ Brown and Julio Jones, both struggling from hamstring injuries.

That will put even more pressure on Derrick Henry who already leads the league with a staggering 80 carries for 353 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

NFL Leading Rushers-

Derrick Henry (Titans) – 353 Yards

Joe Mixon (Bengals) – 353 Yards; 4 games

Nick Chubb (Browns)- 262 Yards

Henry also has 12 receptions in the passing game this year and is on pace to shatter his season-high of 19 catches.

Henry is currently carrying the Titans offense and says bring it on.

“You all keep asking me about workload stuff, I just go out and play. That is for you all to look at, I just go out there and play. I take care of my body and just be ready to play again,” said Henry.

Instead of a who’s who at wide receiver, Titans fans may be wondering who is that this week?

Chester Rogers, Cam Batson, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Oh sure see a lot of action, but the big question is about wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds was brought in during free agency, but so far has played in just one game for the Titans and doesn’t have a single catch.

Friday, Mike Vrabel indicated that Reynolds is ready,

“I think he is healthy and ready to go. I think he is excited. I thought he had a good day today. That is everything that we talk about. He is going to get an opportunity and hopefully, he can help us. I am sure he will help us, confident he will help us,” said Vrabel.

While the Jets are winless at 0-3, Robert Saleh’s defense is the defense of the team is led by a defensive line that can rotate players including, Quintenn Williams, who was the third pick of the NFL draft a few years ago.

“I think it’s a big challenge,” said Henry, “They have really good front, they fly around to the ball. C.J. (Mosely), he’s going to be around the ball. They have a penetrating front, they are physical, and they are willing to tackle so it’s a big challenge for us on offense,” said Henry.

The offense has been a massive challenge for the Jets and their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Jets only have 20 points in three games, scored only six points over the last two games, and have not scored a single touchdown in their last 22 drives on offense.

The Titans will have to put pressure on Wilson, despite being very thin for outside linebackers this week. Bud Depree has been ruled “Out” and Derrick Roberson and Rashad Weaver both went on injured reserve this week.

Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson has already thrown 7 interceptions compared to the two touchdowns he’s had this season. So, if the Titans can put him under duress they should give the secondary opportunities.

The first step to doing that is keeping the Jets’ game grounded as they only average 80 yards per game.

Turnovers are the stat of the week for the Titans. They are second to last in the NFL with -6 for the season creating just one turnover all season.

Mike Vrabel is not happy with either number, and they have worked extensively this week on fixing both.