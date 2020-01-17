Seven Titans “questionable” for Sunday’s AFC Championship

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown receives attention on the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – This time of year, everyone is hurt.

For the most part, the Titans have seemingly avoided the injury bug that has hit every team at some point this season.

To the causal fan, today’s injury report can look as thought their luck has run out. Seven Titans were listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Linebacker Jayon Brown, linebacker Rashaan Evans, wide receiver Adam Humphries, corner Adoree Jackson, linebacker David Long, wide receiver Cody Hollister and tackle Jack Conklin made up the long list of injured players.

Based on who practiced this week and the severity of the injury, Brown is the only real concern for not playing Sunday.

The linebacker was knocked out of the Wild Card game in New England and missed the Divisional Round game against the Ravens with a shoulder injury.

A bright spot, Adam Humprhies, is expected to make his return to the lineup after missing the last six weeks with an ankle injury.