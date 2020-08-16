SEC will release its 2020 football schedule on Monday

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The SEC is sticking with its plan to play football this fall, announcing it will release its 2020 football schedule live on the SEC Network 6 p.m. (CT) on Monday:
The Week 1 schedule will be announced first during “The Paul Finebaum Show” at 3 p.m. Eastern time:
The special, which will be called ‘SEC Now’ will be hosted by Dari Nowkhah, and analysis by Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit, and Rece Davis.
Earlier this week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 both announced that they are postponing its plans for sports in the upcoming fall season–football included–while the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 are still on on track to play. The Big 12 released its entire football schedule Wednesday and announced that the season will begin on Sept. 26.
As for the SEC, they have elected to play a conference-only season consisting of 10 games with the same Sept. 26 start date.