SEC will release its 2020 football schedule on Monday

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The SEC is sticking with its plan to play football this fall, announcing it will release its 2020 football schedule live on the SEC Network 6 p.m. (CT) on Monday:

The Week 1 schedule will be announced first during “The Paul Finebaum Show” at 3 p.m. Eastern time:

🚨 2020 SEC Football Schedule 🚨



Week 1 will be announced at 3 PM ET on @Finebaum. The full schedule will be unveiled at 7 PM ET on SEC Now. https://t.co/rQJ2BNX4v6 pic.twitter.com/5kjOAQz53Y — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 16, 2020

The special, which will be called ‘SEC Now’ will be hosted by Dari Nowkhah, and analysis by Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit, and Rece Davis.

Earlier this week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 both announced that they are postponing its plans for sports in the upcoming fall season–football included–while the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 are still on on track to play. The Big 12 released its entire football schedule Wednesday and announced that the season will begin on Sept. 26.

As for the SEC, they have elected to play a conference-only season consisting of 10 games with the same Sept. 26 start date.