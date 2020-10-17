SEC Weekend: Vols look to bounce back after UGA loss, play host to Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — It’s week four for Southeastern Conference football, and the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into the game day lineup putting a halt on a couple of matchups.

LSU and Florida were ready to battle in the Swamp, but now fans will have to wait for the cross-divisional showdown.

Vanderbilt is also dealing with a depleted roster, with less than 53 scholarship athletes available the Commodores game with Missouri is now scheduled for December 12.

It’s still game on for the Tennessee Vols as they prepare to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Last weekend, UT broke its eight game winning streak when they played against Georgia. They had trouble establishing the run and stopping the run. The Bulldogs ran for 193 yards.

It won’t be any easier this week. Kentucky currently leads the SEC in the ground game. Last year, UK ran for over 300 yards on the Tennessee defense.

If the Vols want to establish the ground game, then they will have to get better up front. Not only did they struggle to run the ball last week, but they also gave up six sacks.

The Vols must do better on the offensive line, if they want to bounce back against Kentucky.

Kick-off is set for 12:00pm est. and you can watch the game on the SEC Network.

