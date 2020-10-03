NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) kick off their home opener Saturday morning at Neyland Stadium. The Vols, ranked 21st in the AP Top 25, take on Missouri (0-1) at 11:00 a.m.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt (0-1) welcomes defending NCAA champions LSU (0-1) at 6:30 p.m. The Commodores will be looking to hand the Tigers their second-consecutive loss.
The game of the day in the Southeastern Conference stands to be Auburn (1-0) at Georgia (1-0), with both teams ranked in the top ten. Click here to watch special reports from every SEC team. News 2’s Kayla Anderson takes you to Knoxville, Tuscaloosa, Athens and every other Southeastern Conference town to help you get ready for gameday.
SEC weekend: Vols home opener, Auburn at Georgia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) kick off their home opener Saturday morning at Neyland Stadium. The Vols, ranked 21st in the AP Top 25, take on Missouri (0-1) at 11:00 a.m.