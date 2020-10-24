SEC Weekend: Can Tennessee upset the Tide?

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Tennessee Volunteers before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a rough few weeks for Tennessee, and this week they face their toughest challenge of the season. The Volunteers welcome number #2 Alabama to Knoxville.

The last time UT beat Alabama, George W. Bush was in the White House, the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t exist, and people were arguing over being removed from their friend’s Top 8 on MySpace.

It’s been 13 straight wins for the Crimson Tide. The Volunteers will look to end that long streak, as well as end the team’s two game skid.

News 2’s Kayla Anderson and correspondents from across the SEC break down all the matchups this weekend on Southeastern Stream Live. Check out the latest episode here.