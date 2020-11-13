SEC to use December 19 to make up postponed games

Tennessee linebacker Kivon Bennett (95) recovers a Georgia fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WKRN) – Four games have been postponed this weekend in the SEC and as a result, the conferences is adding some wiggle room to the end of its schedule.

The Southeastern Conference announced Friday it will utilize December 19 as a playing date for football games to be rescheduled. Previously, the open date for that was December 12, but due to the impact of COVID-19, many teams have already used up that weekend to reschedule games.

As of Friday, all games are on a scheduled for next weekend, November 21, but there are still teams struggling with cases and contact tracing.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement, “It has been a goal of the SEC to play a complete football schedule provided we maintain a healthy environment for student-athletes and everyone around our football programs. The added flexibility of a December 19 playing date for teams that do not qualify for the SEC Football Championship and the ability to adjust opponents on five-day notification provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020.”

The reason December 19 was not originally an open date is because it’s also the date of the SEC Football Championship Game. That will not move, so teams who utilize this open date will only be teams who did not qualify for the championship game.

Games postponed Saturday, November 13 include No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee, No. 12 Georgia at Missouri, No. 1 Alabama at LSU and No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State.