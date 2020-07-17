SEC to honor scholarships for student-athletes who opt out of fall

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WKRN) – The Southeastern Conference has announced it will honor scholarships for student-athletes who elect not to participate in their sport during the fall of 2020.

Because of safety concerns related to COVID-19, the conference will ensure student-athletes keep their scholarship from their university and will remain in good standing with their team.

“SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic.”

This decision was made as a result of a unanimous vote of the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors following a recommendation of the Conference’s Athletics Directors.

A decision will be made at a later date as to whether or not this policy will apply to the spring semester, too.