SEC teams face increase in positive tests, program disruptions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – After Sunday’s round of testing in the SEC, at least four teams are currently dealing with an increase in positive cases leading to disruptions.

One game has already been moved. Mississippi State is currently battling a COVID-19 outbreak and their upcoming game against Auburn is now postponed. The Bulldogs program has also shut down football activities for the day.

Texas A&M and LSU have reported an increase in positives with their respective programs and Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tennessee Volunteers are heavily affected by this news as they just faced Arkansas on Saturday and are scheduled to host Texas A&M this upcoming weekend. Nothing has changed with that game. In addition, due to Auburn’s unscheduled bye, the Tigers will have a week off ahead of their November 21st meeting with Tennessee.

As for Vanderbilt, they just visited Mississippi State, but have not disclosed any new positives out of their program.

LSU is set to clash with Alabama Saturday and that game is on as scheduled as of Monday.