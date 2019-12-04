SEC suspends Vols receiver Jauan Jennings one-half game

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) carries during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The Tennessee Volunteers will play the first half of their bowl game without Senior receiver Jauan Jennings after he was suspended for the first half by the Southeastern Conference.

The league is punishing Jennings for his actions against a Vanderbilt November 30th according to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Video review after the game revealed a flagrant personal foul by Jennings with 3:06 left to play in the game. Replays appear to show him stepping on the face of Vanderbilt punter Justice Shelton-Mosley.

The suspension is consistent with NCAA Football Playing Rule 9-6-2 which states “If subsequent review of a game by a conference reveals plays involving flagrant personal fouls that game officials did not call, the conference may impose sanctions prior to the next scheduled game.”

The Southeastern Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment.