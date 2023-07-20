NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Media members could feel the sigh of relief amongst the Vols at SEC Media Days.

This comes after the NCAA decided not to punish the team with a post-season ban after hundreds of violations by former head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“It was a great relief, you know, just because, the previous coaches did whatever,” said returning quarterback Joe Milton III. “I was pretty hit across the head with that one just because we wasn’t here for that, but we didn’t get that bowl ban and now we get to go compete for the East.”

Head coach Josh Heupel was very candid at Media Days about some of the obstacles he’s faced behind the scenes in his first two years. He said he’s felt the aftermath of Pruitt’s tenure since his hiring in 2021.

“I think when the penalty came out, a lot of people just look forward,” Heupel said. “Boy, you’d better go back and look backwards and see, you know, the things that we self-imposed and how we had to navigate that space. You know, the uncertainty, how other teams have beat us up on the recruiting trail as much of a climb as we had in the first 24 months. The trajectory of where we were and where we can go, I don’t know if there’s ever been a better time to be a Vol.”

For the Vols, the goal this season is to win out in the SEC East. They open up the season right here in Music City against Virginia on Sept. 2.