NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For Vanderbilt, SEC Media Days were right in its backyard. So much so that the guys had 6 a.m. workouts Tuesday morning.

“Oh, it has been exciting,” said Commodores DB Jaylen Mahoney. “I still got up this morning with like the butterflies. I was nervous.”

“No days off, no days at all,” wide receiver Will Sheppard joked. “Worked out, left workouts 20 minutes early, got showered up and came straight here.”

The margin of error is so slim for Vanderbilt; being the underdog is a role they embrace and take advantage of.

“I think you have to…we all have something to prove,” said veteran linebacker Ethan Barr. “I think we know that, and I mean no one’s going to give anything to us. It all has to be earned.”

“We’re taken for granted,” Sheppard said. “A lot of times, you know, people might try to look over us or something and we just sneak up on people, but I think we’re working on right now, trying to change that narrative and make it where we compete just like everybody else. We put our pants on one leg at a time, just like everybody else.”

“I feel like that’s a big part of like our mentality as Vanderbilt football players, just going in day in, day out with that point to prove that, you know, we are worthy of being in the SEC,” said Mahoney.

Vanderbilt is looking to build off of those two SEC wins from last year with the hopes of making it to the postseason.