SEC hoped for ten games, but after another postponement, Pruitt says ‘no guarantees’

ATHENS, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers converse during pregame warmups at Sanford Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For a time there, the SEC and the rest of college football seemed as though it was chugging along nicely with only the occasional pandemic interruption.

This weekend, everything shifted. Four SEC games were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and that number nearly went to five.

Vanderbilt had 58 scholarship players available in its game against Kentucky — another program who reported COVID-19 issues earlier in the week — while the threshold to play is 53.

In total, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, 69 total games have been postponed and 74 FBS programs have had at least one game postponed or canceled. The latest SEC game to be postponed is Ole Miss at Texas A&M originally scheduled for this Saturday.

The Aggies had their previous game against the Vols postponed as well, leaving a date for that game to be rescheduled up in the air. The SEC announced on Friday that it has added December 19th as another make-up date for games.

For the Vols, that means the new date of their game against the No. 5 team in the nation is TBD.

“Everything changes daily, so there’s lots of unknowns,” said Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt. “Just really trying to adapt and there’s nothing that you can go back and draw from. There’s no history books on COVID.”

So, Pruitt is writing his own book.

“I think it’s been very important for our staff — we’ve really done a lot of quality control and documentation about how some of the things we did during March, April, May, June just so we can go back and look at it because we don’t know this may be the norm for next year, too. It’s not like this is going to go away anytime soon.”

Getting in 10 games is still the goal, but with all the recent shake-ups, it’s looking less likely that happens.

“Obviously we can’t predict the future. I believe we all knew when we started this, players, coaches, there was no guarantees.”

The Vols are scheduled to travel to No. 23 Auburn on Saturday.