WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Rivalry Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Happy Thanksgiving! A time of year defined by the three F's (family, food, and football). And there's plenty of SEC action to fill your plate with!

Rivalry Week

From the Iron Bowl to the Egg Bowl, the final weekend of the regular season is stuffed with rivalry games across the Southeastern Conference.

It’s the first time since 2011 where the winner of the Iron Bowl won’t be representing the SEC West in Atlanta. But that won’t change anything on the field for one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports. Alabama is trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Auburn would gladly enjoy a year of bragging rights over their in-state rival (it is a leap year after all). Can the Tide finish out the season on a high note? Will Bo Nix shine in his first Iron Bowl?

Vanderbilt’s season hasn’t gone according to plan, but they can finish the year with a fourth straight win over Tennessee. Will the Commodores seniors leave Neyland Stadium undefeated against the Volunteers? Or will Tennessee ride their late-season momentum into their first win against Vandy since 2015?

