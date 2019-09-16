Vols player Jeremy Banks arrested on active warrant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sophomore Vols football linebacker Jeremy Banks was arrested early Sunday by UT police over an active warrant, according to an arrest report.

A University of Tennessee police officer initially made contact with Jeremy Devon Banks, 19, when pulling him over for a traffic violation at Volunteer Boulevard.

After checking his record by name and date of birth, the UT police officer found an active warrant for Banks for failure to appear out of Knox County for driving while his license was suspended.

The officer placed Banks under arrest for outstanding warrants, the report states.

A UT football spokesperson told WATE 6 On Your Side Monday afternoon they were aware of the situation and it was resolved:

“We are aware of the situation. It was related to an unresolved traffic violation which he has now resolved.” Zach Stipe, Director of Football Communications, University of Tennessee

Banks had come to UT Football in 2018 as a running back from Cordova High School.