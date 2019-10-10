Tua Tagovailoa’s father reportedly reached out to Bo Nix’s dad to share words of encouragement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’ve become such a competitive society that sometimes compassion and understanding as human beings is compromised. But this weekend, the two biggest rivals in the SEC proved that theory wrong.

Alabama and Auburn square off every year in the Iron Bowl and you better believe these programs keep up with one another during the season.

That proved to be the case this past weekend.

Auburn’s true freshman QB, Bo Nix, had a rough performance against Florida, going 11-for 27 with 145 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions. So Tua Tagovailoa’s father, Galu, got a hold of Bo’s father, Patrick Nix, and offered him words of encouragement.

Tagovailoa’s gesture goes to show the respect the two families have for each other, despite their sons playing for rival schools.

A classy move by Tua’s dad and one that surely went a long way.

