NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – After getting just a taste of football last weekend, we have a full menu of SEC action this week! And there’s plenty of news to sink your teeth into!

Can Alabama reach the promised land without Moses?

The Crimson Tide’s defensive leader, Dylan Moses, is now “out for an indefinite period of time.” How big of an impact will the loss be for defending SEC Champions?

Volunteering for duty

The Volunteers got some good news this week with the NCAA granting immediate eligibility to Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon. How will Tennessee’s defense look now with the big addition?

Who’s it gonna Q-B?

Vanderbilt Head Coach, Derek Mason, won’t be announcing a starting QB before Saturday’s home game against Georgia. So just what exactly will the Commodores’ offense look like this year?

Kayla Anderson, along with special guests and correspondents from across the conference, break down these topics – and much more – on this week’s Southeastern Stream Live!

