SEC Weekend: Vols biggest test, Saban vs. Kiffin highlight week 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The #14 Tennessee Volunteers have their biggest test of the young season as they visit #3 Georgia.

Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week that when he assesses a team he first looks up front. Upfront for the Vols on offense is a big, physical experienced offensive line. One that has helped Tennessee turn in the second most rushing yards in the SEC through the first two weeks of the season.

While Tennessee looks to stay undefeated, Vanderbilt looks to get their first win of the season against South Carolina. The Commodores host the Gamecocks for an early kickoff at 11 am CST.

And Saturday evening features a moment college football fans have been waiting for – the reunion of Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin. The Crimson Tide roll into Oxford to take on Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Will Kiffin break the winless streak for former Saban assistant coaches taking on the Tide? News 2’s Kayla Anderson and correspondents from across the SEC break down all the matchups this weekend on Southeastern Stream Live. Check out the latest episode here.