SEC Nation to broadcast live in Knoxville ahead of Tennessee-Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – SEC Nation is headed back to Rocky Top.

SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s equivalent of College Gameday, will return to Knoxville for the Tennessee-Georgia game this Saturday.

Tim Tebow, Marty Smith, Marcus Smith and UT’s own Paul Finebaum will air live from 10 a.m. to noon from Ayres Hall.

The show was on the University of Tennessee campus last year when the vols faced the Alabama Crimson Tide at home.

Tennessee has been on the show six times since the show started in 2014.

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt will face off against some of his former colleagues after serving as Georgia’s defensive coordinator in the 2014-15 season.

This will be the 49th matchup between the Volunteers and the Bulldogs in a series that dates back to 1899. The all-time series record stands deadlocked at 23-23-2 with Georgia winning the last two matchups.