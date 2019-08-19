LSU Myles Brennan growing in new offense, Thaddeus Moss ready for breakout year

BATON ROUGE, La. – Two scrimmages complete. Two weeks out from LSU’s season opener against Georgia Southern, and then there’s QB2: Myles Brennan, whose 260-yard scrimmage performance highlights his successful fall camp. His fellow teammates certainly see his growth in this new offense.

“We have a starter in Joe Burrow, but it’s not just no easy start. Myles is pushing Joe every week. Throughout the scrimmages, just watching him, he’s been a phenomenal player on and off the field,” LSU Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson says.