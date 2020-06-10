SEC Football Media Days to Be Conducted Virtually

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The SEC will be switching thing up this summer, holding its annual media days event virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the change in a statement released on Wednesday:

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season. We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

In the SEC’s announcement Sankey will hold a “State of the SEC” address as part of the virtual event. All 14 head coaches, as well as some players from each team, will be made available to speak with reporters.

The original dates for this year’s SEC media days were July 13-16 in Atlanta, but the schedule for the virtual event is still to be determined.