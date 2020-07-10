SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey waits to make a decision on fall sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — College football won’t look the same this year if it happens at all. On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced it will move to conference-only schedules for all fall sports, and multiple reports say that the ACC and Pac-12 are expected to follow.

However, the SEC is giving things time, commissioner Greg Sankey released this response:

The Southeastern Conference will continue to meet regularly with our campus leaders in the coming weeks, guided by medical advisors, to make the important decisions necessary to determine the best path forward related to the SEC fall sports. We recognize the challenges ahead and know the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must remain the forefront of those decisions. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports that SEC has gathered all 14 athletic directors to league offices in Birmingham, Ala., next Monday for an in-person meeting to discuss fall sports scheduling.

Sankey has stayed optimistic throughout the last several months and right now if appears the conference will try and have a full football schedule that starts on time in September.

The SEC’s first conference games are scheduled for Sept. 12: Kentucky at Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri.

If the SEC were to decide to only play conference games this season, the following games would not be played: Alabama vs. USC, Mississippi vs. Baylor and Georgia vs. Virginia in week one; Texas at LSU and Tennessee at Oklahoma and Arkansas at Notre Dame in week two; Colorado at Texas A&M in week three; rivalry games between Florida and Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Clemson, and Louisville and Kentucky.