SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, ‘remains comfortable’ with fall season plan

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at a press conference in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRN) – Following the Pac-12 and Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall football season, the SEC and ACC are standing firm in their decision to stay the course.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences hope to play in the spring, but the SEC and ACC have already postponed the start of their season to late September.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on Twitter:

The ACC also put out a statement via Twitter:

Statement from the ACC: pic.twitter.com/9lBY5h8jNy — The ACC (@theACC) August 11, 2020

The Big 12 is the only power five conference we have yet to hear from today. Reports indicate university leaders are meeting tonight to come up with their plan for the fall season.