SEC cancels Vanderbilt-Georgia football game

Vanderbilt linebacker Kenny Hebert (21) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Vanderbilt’s football season is officially over after the SEC cancelled the game scheduled for Saturday beat Georgia because of Covid-19 protocol.

The conference put out this statement via twitter Monday afternooon.

“The Vanderbilt at Georgia FB game of Dec. 19 is cancelled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements. The game is declared a no-contest. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 protocols.”

The Dores season ends at 0-9 after a 42-17 loss to rival Tennessee over the weekend. In that game Vanderbilt scrambled to meet roster requirements.

Vanderbilt Director of Athletics, Candice Storey Lee released this statement following the completion of the Commodores 2020 season.