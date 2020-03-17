SEC cancels remainder of spring athletic calendar, spring football games

(WKRN) – The SEC is canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year which includes all spring sports and spring football games.

This, in response to growing concerns and as the official statement read, “continuing developments related to the coronavirus.”

After originally postponing the season through the end of March, earlier this week the league pushed that date back to April 15 and today, deciding to cancel the remainder of spring athletics.

This also applies to SEC championship events.

The NCAA announced Thursday, March 12 that it would cancel all spring and winter sports championships, leaving the regular season up for individual conferences to decide.

ALERT-The @SEC has announced all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all Spring FB Games and remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 17, 2020

