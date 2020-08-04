SEC announces new football practice schedule for fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After the Southeastern conference announced a 10-game conference-only schedule to begin in September 26th, they’ve also amended the preseason practice schedule leading up to Week 1.

The conference said Tuesday it would push the first practice back until August 17. This will provide student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices.

The SEC’s new preseason schedule was developed based on recommendations of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

The original start date for the season was September 10 with practice beginning August 7. Under the new calendar, from August 7-16, schools can conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs.