SEC announces football scheduling adjustments

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WKRN) – Due to an increase in positive tests and contact tracing, the SEC is making some adjustments to its football schedule.

Two games have been postponed as a result of individuals quarantining due to COVID-19.

Vanderbilt at Missouri was postponed from October 17 to December 12 following issues with the Commodore football team. That was the first SEC game postponed until later in the week when LSU at Florida was also postponed. That game has been moved to December 12 as well.

The University of Florida deemed it necessary for an extended pause of team activities at the advice of local health officials meaning they won’t play again until October 31.

The SEC announced today its game against Missouri scheduled for October 24 will now be pushed to the following Saturday on the SEC Network Alternate channel at 6:30 p.m. CT. Florida will take two weeks off to get its COVID-19 situation under control.

In addition, the Kentucky at Missouri game originally scheduled for October 31 will now be played a week earlier on October 24 at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. The Georgia at Kentucky game on October 24 is rescheduled for October 31 at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Also, the South Carolina at LSU game scheduled for October 24 will still be played on the same day, but will now be played at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

