COLLEGE STATION, TX – SEPTEMBER 26: A detail view of the Southeastern Conference logo with all 13 member universities is seen during a press conference for the Texas A&M Aggies accepting an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference on September 26, 2011 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league.

It’s a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The fiscal year ended on August 31, 2019. That’s up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.