Season over for Titans Jayon Brown

Injuries continue to plague the Tennessee Titans who placed both linebacker Jayon Brown and tackle Ty Sambrailo on injured reserve Tuesday.

The season is over for both players after they were hurt in the Ravens game last Sunday. Brown hurt his left elbow when he landed awkwardly on the ground. When he tried to brace himself his elbow collapsed grotesquely and Brown was in obvious pain.

The injury comes at an awful time for Brown who is in the final year of his rookie contract. Through 10 games Brown led the Titans with 76 tackles, he had 5.5 for a loss and had 8 passes defended for the season. His speed made him a critical member of the Titans defense, particularly in passing situations. David Long Jr. and Will Compton are expected to fill the void left by Brown, but Long is still on the Reserve/Covid-List.

Sambrailo was playing for Taylor Lewan at left tackle and like Lewan his season ended because of a knee injury. David Quessenberry filled in for Sambrailo the rest of the way in Baltimore, but we still do not know how Mike Vrabel and Jon Robinson plan to fill that position Sunday against the first place Colts.

The Titans are close to getting three players back though. Punter Brett Kern and cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tye Smith were designated for return. That means they can practice for up to three weeks and not count against the Titans roster, they also can activate them at any point.

Kern looks like he will certainly be activated this Sunday after missing three weeks with a wrist injury. The Titans waived punter Trevor Daniel Tuesday and also released punter Ryan Allen from the practice squad.