Saturday Night in Smashville and reuniting with P.K. Subban

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- ‘Saturday Night in Smashville’ has been a catchy phrase, used a lot since the Nashville Predators became the hottest ticket in town. However, winning on Saturdays hasn’t necessarily been a trend for this team in 2019.

The Predators have played four Saturday home games so far, and haven’t been able to pick up two points. They will try and stop that skid tonight, when they host former Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils, who are currently under the direction of interim head coach Alain Nasreddine, are struggling this season. The Devils have sunk to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with just 23 points.

Subban hasn’t been spectacular either; adding just 2 goals, 3 assists and 5 points in 28 games. But Subban is a competitor and will likely be playing with a little chip on his shoulder tonight against his old team.

As for the Predators, they have lost two straight, tied for last in the Central Division with the Chicago Blackhawks. The good news is the Preds have enjoyed a few days of rest and the Devils are coming off their second of back-to-back games.

The lines will look a bit different for the Predators, due to Viktor Arvidsson and Mikael Granlund both being out with injuries. That makes way for Yakov Trenin, who was recently called up from Milwaukee, where he has been tearing it up in the AHL. He has scored 14 goals in 19 games with the Admirals and will likely join Colton Sissons and Austin Watson on the fourth line.

Here is a look at what the lines will look like tonight:

Forwards

Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Calle Jarnkrok

Daniel Carr – Kyle Turris – Matt Duchene

Rocco Grimaldi – Nick Bonino – Craig Smith

Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Austin Watson

Defense

Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm – Dante Fabbro

Dan Hamhuis – Matt Irwin

The Predators have still not officially announced which goalie will be in net tonight. It will be either Pekka Rinne or Juuse Saros.

There is no telling what will happen in this meeting between the Predators and Devils, but one thing is for sure, it won’t lack drama or excitement.